Politics

Ken Sim to lead new party as mayoral candidate in 2022 Vancouver election

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 5:59 pm
Ken Sim is expected to be the mayoral candidate for A Better City.
Ken Sim is expected to be the mayoral candidate for A Better City. Global News

Ken Sim is expected to be nominated as the mayoral candidate for the new A Better City party.

Sim ran as the mayoral candidate for the Non-Partisan Association (NPA) in 2018, narrowly losing to current Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Click to play video: 'Longtime Vancouver Park Board commission nominated as mayoral candidate' Longtime Vancouver Park Board commission nominated as mayoral candidate
Longtime Vancouver Park Board commission nominated as mayoral candidate – Apr 5, 2021

Sim had expressed interest in leading A Better City, a new municipal party formed in April. He is expected to be named the party’s candidate for mayor at an event on Wednesday night.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart plans to seek re-election.

Read more: Vancouver park board commissioner John Coupar nominated as NPA’s mayoral candidate

The NPA nominated longtime park board commissioner John Coupar as its candidate for mayor.

Longtime political strategist Mark Marissen also plans to run for mayor in next year’s municipal election.

Read more: Longtime political strategist Mark Marissen plans to run for mayor of Vancouver

Sim has said he’ll get rid of the city’s elected park board if elected.

Vancouver is the only municipality in Canada with an elected park board. According to the City of Vancouver website, the elected park board was created in 1888 to help manage the new Stanley Park.

The next municipal election is scheduled for the fall of next year.

