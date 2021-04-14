Longtime political strategist Mark Marissen plans to run for mayor of Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Another prominent name is entering Vancouver’s mayoral race.

Mark Marissen announced his plans to run for mayor in next year’s municipal election.

Marissen is a longtime political strategist who has worked on both mayoral and federal election campaigns. He is also the ex-husband of former B.C. premier Christy Clark.

“I know that many of you — when looking at our city government — are shaking your head,” Marissen said in a one-minute video posted to his campaign website. “I can’t blame you.”

He said his policy priorities include dealing with the city’s housing crisis, addressing mental health and addictions challenges, and delivering sustainable transportation and transit.

Marissen did not state whether he will run with a party or as an independent.

Last week, the Non-Partisan Association (NPA) nominated longtime park board commissioner John Coupar as its candidate.

Following the announcement, three NPA councillors said they were “extremely disappointed” their party did not offer an “open, transparent and democratic” call for candidates.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced he is seeking re-election.

The next municipal election is scheduled for the fall of next year.

— With files from The Canadian Press