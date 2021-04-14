Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 14 2021 10:13am
03:25

Metro Vancouver hospitals deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients

Fraser Health Authority CEO Dr. Victoria Lee discusses the overwhelming pressure being placed on hospitals as B.C. sees a surge in COVID-19 variant cases.

Advertisement

