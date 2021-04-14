Global News Morning BC April 14 2021 10:13am 03:25 Metro Vancouver hospitals deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients Fraser Health Authority CEO Dr. Victoria Lee discusses the overwhelming pressure being placed on hospitals as B.C. sees a surge in COVID-19 variant cases. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7757271/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7757271/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?