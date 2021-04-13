Global News at Noon BC April 13 2021 5:51pm 02:18 Canucks patience for Adam Gaudette runs out at NHL trade deadline Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning speaks to Global News about the trade of winger Adam Gaudette for Chicago Blackhawk Matthew Highmore at the deadline. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?