Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
April 13 2021 5:51pm
02:18

Canucks patience for Adam Gaudette runs out at NHL trade deadline

Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning speaks to Global News about the trade of winger Adam Gaudette for Chicago Blackhawk Matthew Highmore at the deadline.

Advertisement

Video Home