Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver park board commissioner John Coupar nominated as NPA’s mayoral candidate

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 4:19 pm
John Coupar has been nominated as the NPA's candidate for mayor of Vancouver. View image in full screen
John Coupar has been nominated as the NPA's candidate for mayor of Vancouver. Global News

The Non-Partisan Association (NPA) has announced it has nominated John Coupar as its mayoral candidate in the next municipal election.

The longtime Vancouver Park Board commissioner says one of the reasons he decided to run for mayor is to restore a sense of pride in Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor delivers annual ‘state of the city’ address' Vancouver mayor delivers annual ‘state of the city’ address
Vancouver mayor delivers annual ‘state of the city’ address – Nov 12, 2020

“We’re in a beautiful place and I’m always so proud to live here and grow up here but I feel like the shine has come off a bit,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Coupar said places like Yaletown need support for the homeless and Gastown needs to be spruced up.

Read more: Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart wants B.C. government to appoint homeless czar

“Now is the time when we don’t have the cruise ships in town that it may be the right time to do some rehabilitation work on the streets down there,” Coupar said of Gastown.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Coalition of Stanley Park attractions urges rejection of proposed dedicated bike lane' Coalition of Stanley Park attractions urges rejection of proposed dedicated bike lane
Coalition of Stanley Park attractions urges rejection of proposed dedicated bike lane – Mar 4, 2021

He also opposes cutting the police budget.

“They’ve got a lot of challenges and they need to be properly funded,” he said.

The NPA’s candidate in the 2018 municipal election, Ken Sim, was narrowly defeated by current Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Showdown in the works over proposal to reinstate Stanley Park bike lane

Sim earned the 2018 NPA nomination by defeating Coupar in a party election. This time around, an election was not held and Coupar was selected by the party executive.

Stewart has already announced that he will be seeking re-election.

The next municipal election is scheduled for the fall of next year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NPAVancouver PoliticsVancouver Municipal Electionjohn couparvancouver mayor candidateJohn Coupar mayoral candidateMayor of Vancouver candidatesNPA mayor candidateWho is running for mayor of Vancouver

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers