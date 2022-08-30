Charges laid in ‘random’ fatal Inglewood assault, victim identified

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges in relation to a random fatal assault in Inglewood on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m. for reports of a man that had been assaulted.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said the victim, a resident in the building, was confronted in a hallway by a man who had family ties to another tenant.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the victim was randomly attacked by the accused with a knife. Police said the two men had never met before.

Officers and first responders found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said an autopsy on Tuesday confirmed the death as a homicide and the victim was identified as Edward Brett Davidson, 39.

“This was a tragic, senseless death that did not have to happen. The suspect is known to police and we are actively advocating he remain in custody to ensure public safety,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement.

Victim’s family shares memories

Davidson is remembered as a loving, caring and confident person who was close with his family and friends. Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Davidson was a member of the Canadian Navy who moved to Calgary searching for a new adventure according to family members.

“Brett’s life revolved around his close-knit family and many friends. A loving son, profound older brother, and caring confidant, Brett was always there to support those that needed him,” the family wrote in a statement.

“This loss is a tragedy and has left a void in the hearts of all of us lucky enough to call him a friend, brother, and son — he can never be replaced.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This loss is a tragedy and has left a void in the hearts of all of us lucky enough to call him a friend, brother, and son — he can never be replaced."

Manslaughter charges laid

Cory Carl Miklic, also known as Cory Szabo, 41, has been charged with manslaughter. Police said the charge could be elevated after further investigation

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

Community members who have been impacted by the incident and may need support can contact the Victim Assistance Support Team at 403-428-8398 or 1-888-327-7828. The Calgary Distress Centre also offers free crisis counselling at 403-266-4357 or 211.

–With files from Demi Knight, Global News