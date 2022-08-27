Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate fatal assault in southeast Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 8:39 pm
Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m., on Aug. 27, for reports of a man that had been assaulted. View image in full screen
Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m., on Aug. 27, for reports of a man that had been assaulted. Global News

Calgary police are investigating a fatal assault in the community of Inglewood.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m., on Aug. 27, for reports of a man that had been assaulted.

Police said that officers and first responders found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he later died. An autopsy has been scheduled for early next week.

The death is being investigated by Calgary’s homicide unit. Police are attempting to locate a man who is believed to be responsible for the assault.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, investigators remained on the scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have any information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, tips can also be submitted online.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m., on Aug. 27, for reports of a man that had been assaulted. View image in full screen
Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m., on Aug. 27, for reports of a man that had been assaulted. Global News.
Police investigate fatal assault in southeast Calgary - image View image in full screen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCPS tagCalgary Assault tagCalgary fatal assault tagSoutheast Calgary assault tagCPS fatal assault investigation tagInglewood assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers