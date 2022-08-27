Police investigate fatal assault in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a fatal assault in the community of Inglewood.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m., on Aug. 27, for reports of a man that had been assaulted.

Police said that officers and first responders found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he later died. An autopsy has been scheduled for early next week.

The death is being investigated by Calgary’s homicide unit. Police are attempting to locate a man who is believed to be responsible for the assault.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, investigators remained on the scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have any information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, tips can also be submitted online.

Global News.