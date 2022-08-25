2 charged after Calgary police investigation into 3D-printed guns

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have slapped two men with 66 charges after a two-year-long investigation into 3D-printed firearms.

In November 2020, Calgary Police Service investigators became aware of a person believed to be involved in the trafficking of firearms within Calgary. Police said they became aware of this after officers learned the suspect had recently purchased a 3D printer and believed the suspect was using the printer to manufacture firearms.

Police collected additional evidence, and in May 2022, search warrants were conducted at residences located in the 2600 block of Dover Ridge Drive Southeast, as well as the 4300 block of Seton Drive Southeast.

Officers confiscated:

Three “Ender” 3D printers

Five complete 3D-printed Glock-style handguns with magazines

Five 3D-printed Glock-style lower receivers

Additional firearm parts, including trigger parts, slides and barrels

Ammunition

Used shell casings

Approximately 100 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Filament for 3D printing and other firearm assembly tools

Multiple computers and cellphones

In a news release, acting staff sergeant Ben Lawson of the CPS firearms investigative unit said, “3D printed firearms are a growing trend that we are working to address through targeted enforcement.”

Story continues below advertisement

“3D printed guns function just like any other firearm and have the potential to cause real danger to our community. The firearms investigative unit supports in all crime gun investigations and works with other areas in the service to gather information and specifically target those responsible for trafficking firearms in Calgary.”

Further forensic examination by the CPS Forensic Firearms and Toolmark Lab was able to link some of the firearms manufacturing operation to a separate 3D-printed firearm that was seized by CPS officers in May as part of an unrelated investigation.

1:06 3D printing, explained 3D printing, explained – Jun 4, 2022

On Aug. 16, Brandon Vincent-Wagner, 24, and 27-year-old Justin Kumar were arrested and charged.

Vincent-Wagner was charged with 10 counts each of firearms manufacturing, possession of firearms or restricted devices in an unauthorized place and possession of firearms in contravention of a prohibition order, seven counts of firearms trafficking and one count of money laundering — proceeds of crime. He will appear in court on Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Kumar was charged with seven counts each of trafficking firearms, possession of firearms or restricted devices in an unauthorized place, possession of firearms while unauthorized, and careless storage, handling and transportation of firearm. The 27-year-old will appear in court on Sept. 28.

Calgary police plan to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a news release, as of August, the CPS has seized 1,229 firearms, including 316 firearms “determined to be crime guns.” To get labelled as “crime guns” the guns have to have been unlawfully used, unlawfully possessed and unlawfully stored, including found or abandoned firearms, according to the CPS.

Of the crime guns seized this year, nine per cent were homemade/3D-printed — which is a significant increase from previous years, police said.

Investigators have laid 66 charges against two men believed to be running a firearms production and trafficking operation in Calgary.

Anyone with information about gun violence or firearm trafficking is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Advertisement