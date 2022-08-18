Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dead, man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Evergreen: Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 11:29 am
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the southwest neighbourhood of Evergreen that left one woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the southwest neighbourhood of Evergreen that left one woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. Global News

Calgary police ​are investigating the death of a woman after they were called to the southwest neighbourhood of Evergreen for reports of a shooting.

At 8:20 a.m., police blocked off the cul-de-sac on the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. ​Police later said they found two people in a parked vehicle in medical distress from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Calgary police block off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W.  after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police blocked off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

Read more: Calgary police search for woman involved in hate crime

Story continues below advertisement

According to a news release, the Calgary Police Service said a woman died from her injuries at the scene. The second injured person was a man, and he was taken by EMS in life-threatening condition to hospital.​

Calgary police block off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W.  after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police blocked off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

As of 8:55 a.m., police were asking people to avoid the area but the situation did not warrant a “shelter in place.” A shelter in place happens when people are asked by police to find a safe location indoors and stay there until they are given instructions it’s safe to leave.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary Shooting tagEvergreen tagCalgary shooting in Evergreen tagEvergreen Calgary shooting tagEvergreen shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers