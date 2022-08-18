Woman dead, man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Evergreen: Calgary police

Calgary police ​are investigating the death of a woman after they were called to the southwest neighbourhood of Evergreen for reports of a shooting.

At 8:20 a.m., police blocked off the cul-de-sac on the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. ​Police later said they found two people in a parked vehicle in medical distress from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

View image in full screen Calgary police blocked off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

According to a news release, the Calgary Police Service said a woman died from her injuries at the scene. The second injured person was a man, and he was taken by EMS in life-threatening condition to hospital.​

View image in full screen Calgary police blocked off the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. after a woman died from gunshot wounds and a man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition on Aug. 18, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

As of 8:55 a.m., police were asking people to avoid the area but the situation did not warrant a “shelter in place.” A shelter in place happens when people are asked by police to find a safe location indoors and stay there until they are given instructions it’s safe to leave.

