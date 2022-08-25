Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Brief relief from heat before 30-degree temperatures return

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 1:54 pm
Clouds linger Saturday morning with a chance of showers into the afternoon. View image in full screen
Clouds will linger on Saturday, with a chance of showers. SkyTracker Weather

The forecast for Thursday will see some clouds during the day and temperatures reaching the low 30s.

There’s also a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, with the mercury falling to around 16 C overnight.

Friday will kick off under mostly sunny skies, with some clouds bubbling back up during the day and an afternoon high around 31 C.

There is a a slight chance of a spotty sprinkle or storm on Friday. View image in full screen
Friday’s forecast features a slight chance of spotty sprinkles. SkyTracker Weather

The weekend will start off on a cloudier note.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Saturday will see a chance of showers and an afternoon high in the mid-20s, as sunny breaks filter back in.

For Sunday, it’ll be a mix of sun and cloud plus a daytime high around 26 C.

Sunshine gets back into full swing next week under another upper ridge, which will push afternoon temperatures back into the 30s to finish the month.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

