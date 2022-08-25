Okanagan weather: Brief relief from heat before 30-degree temperatures return

The forecast for Thursday will see some clouds during the day and temperatures reaching the low 30s.
There’s also a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, with the mercury falling to around 16 C overnight.
Friday will kick off under mostly sunny skies, with some clouds bubbling back up during the day and an afternoon high around 31 C.
The weekend will start off on a cloudier note.
Saturday will see a chance of showers and an afternoon high in the mid-20s, as sunny breaks filter back in.
For Sunday, it’ll be a mix of sun and cloud plus a daytime high around 26 C.
Sunshine gets back into full swing next week under another upper ridge, which will push afternoon temperatures back into the 30s to finish the month.
