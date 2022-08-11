Animal Welfare investigates abandoned, deceased animals at Haldimand County address: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Animal Welfare Services has been dispatched to a Haldimand County property after local police discovered a number of deceased during a call on Wednesday night.

OPP say they were called out to an address just before 7 p.m. for a reported landlord-tenant dispute and encountered five deceased calves at the location.

“The surviving animals, including several calves and pigs, a sheep and chickens, were in critical condition,” OPP Const. Mary Gagliardi said in an email.

“Several animals had to be euthanized by a veterinarian called to the scene.”

A provincial team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP, Animal Welfare Services or Crime Stoppers.

Ontario in 2019 revised animal welfare legislation, which is now enforced by a specialized team of provincial inspectors.

The legislation stiffened penalties for cruelty offences, including big fines for corporations found guilty — up to $1 million for repeat offenders.

The laws will also allow inspectors to save pets left in cars in extreme weather conditions in addition to inspecting zoos, aquariums, livestock and horses.