2 dead following single-vehicle collision near Dunnville

Two people are dead after an early-morning single-vehicle collision on Haldimand Road 17 near Dunville, Ont., say OPP.

Investigators say three of four people were ejected from a vehicle when it left road around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say a man and a woman were pronounced dead on scene, with a third sent to out-of-town hospital with non-life threatening injuries via Air Ornge.

One other person, who remained in the car following the crash, was also flown to an out-of-town trauma centre with “life-altering injuries”, according to police.

The incident closed the roadway for close to eight hours.

Investigators say a probe into the collision is ongoing.

