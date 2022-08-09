Regina man tasered by police after gun fired at a house

Send this page to someone via email

Police tasered a Regina man after they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Rae Street because the man allegedly shot at a house.

The Regina Police Service said in a release that they deployed a conducted energy weapon or “CEW” while apprehending the man on Monday evening.

Read more: Regina man charged with possession of a taser discovered during traffic stop

“At approximately 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Rae Street for a report that a male had just shot at a house and was standing out front,” Regina police said.

“When police arrived, the man was still on the street and fled on a bicycle. (He) eventually abandoned the bicycle and fled on foot. … Officers caught up with the male and deployed a CEW, which was effective in allowing police to take him into custody.”

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Swan Thorne, 30, had a loaded firearm in his backpack, along with ammunition, and other weapons, police say. He faces multiple charges, including pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and robbery.

Thorne will make appear in provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Regina police said the deployment of the CEW or Taser is documented through reports and will be reviewed by a Use of Force Review Board, which is a panel within the RPS, made up of experienced officers. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

1:44 Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report