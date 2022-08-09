Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Regina man tasered by police after gun fired at a house

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 11:26 am
A 30-year-old Regina man faces numerous charges after allegedly discharging a firearm at a house. Regina Police Service deployed a CEW to apprehend the suspect.
Police tasered a Regina man after they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Rae Street because the man allegedly shot at a house.

The Regina Police Service said in a release that they deployed a conducted energy weapon or “CEW” while apprehending the man on Monday evening.

Read more: Regina man charged with possession of a taser discovered during traffic stop

“At approximately 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Rae Street for a report that a male had just shot at a house and was standing out front,” Regina police said.

“When police arrived, the man was still on the street and fled on a bicycle. (He) eventually abandoned the bicycle and fled on foot. … Officers caught up with the male and deployed a CEW, which was effective in allowing police to take him into custody.”

Michael Swan Thorne, 30, had a loaded firearm in his backpack, along with ammunition, and other weapons, police say. He faces multiple charges, including pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and robbery.

Read more: Police use stun gun on man after receiving report of ‘unwanted guest’ at residence

Thorne will make appear in provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Regina police said the deployment of the CEW or Taser is documented through reports and will be reviewed by a Use of Force Review Board, which is a panel within the RPS, made up of experienced officers. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

Click to play video: 'Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report' Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report
Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
