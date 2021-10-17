Police use stun gun on man after receiving report of ‘unwanted guest’ at residence

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police officers used a stun gun on a man after they say he became aggressive while they tried to arrest him.

According to police, officers went to a home in the 2100 block of Rose Street around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an unwanted guest.

Police found out that the man also had warrants for his arrest.

Officers tried to arrest the man but say he “became aggressive and would not listen to police commands.”

An officer discharged a stun gun and the man was taken into custody “after a brief physical altercation,” police said.

The man, identified as Douglas Russell, 54, was assessed by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Regina Police Service detention.

Russell was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Following policy, Regina Police Service issues an advisory each time a stun gun or “conducted energy weapon” is used on a person.

The incident will be reviewed by a committee within the police service, police said. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission, an oversight body.

