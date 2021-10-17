Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police use stun gun on man after receiving report of ‘unwanted guest’ at residence

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 1:05 pm
Following policy, Regina Police Service issues an advisory each time a stun gun is discharged against a person. View image in full screen
Following policy, Regina Police Service issues an advisory each time a stun gun is discharged against a person. File / Global News

Regina police officers used a stun gun on a man after they say he became aggressive while they tried to arrest him.

Read more: Regina police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2021

According to police, officers went to a home in the 2100 block of Rose Street around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an unwanted guest.

Police found out that the man also had warrants for his arrest.

Officers tried to arrest the man but say he “became aggressive and would not listen to police commands.”

Read more: SIU clear Peterborough police officers after man injured during arrest outside grocery store

Story continues below advertisement

An officer discharged a stun gun and the man was taken into custody “after a brief physical altercation,” police said.

The man, identified as Douglas Russell, 54, was assessed by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Regina Police Service detention.

Russell was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Following policy, Regina Police Service issues an advisory each time a stun gun or “conducted energy weapon” is used on a person.

Read more: Stun gun used, shots fired killing dog during domestic disturbance: Saskatoon police

The incident will be reviewed by a committee within the police service, police said. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission, an oversight body.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service' Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagTaser tagConducted Energy Weapon tagStun gun tagassaulting a peace officer tagtased by police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers