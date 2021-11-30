Regina man charged with possession of a taser discovered during traffic stop

A 46-year-old man from Regina has been charged after a traffic stop. Police discovered a taser, otherwise known as a conducted energy weapon.
The incident took place on November 29, 2021 after members from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) performed a traffic stop on Badham Boulevard. They saw the vehicle, driven by the suspect, was registered to a suspended driver.
“The male driver exited the vehicle and was identified by police as the subject of existing warrants, and arrested on these warrants,” stated the police in a news release. “During arrest, a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was recovered. Weapon possession charges were also laid.”
Steven William Moate is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device in a Motor Vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police say Moate made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday.
