Crime

Regina man charged with possession of a taser discovered during traffic stop

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 11:04 am
A 46-year-old Regina man faces several charges including possession of a conducted energy weapon during a traffic stop.
A 46-year-old man from Regina has been charged after a traffic stop. Police discovered a taser, otherwise known as a conducted energy weapon.

The incident took place on November 29, 2021 after members from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) performed a traffic stop on Badham Boulevard. They saw the vehicle, driven by the suspect, was registered to a suspended driver.

“The male driver exited the vehicle and was identified by police as the subject of existing warrants, and arrested on these warrants,” stated the police in a news release. “During arrest, a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was recovered. Weapon possession charges were also laid.”

Steven William Moate is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device in a Motor Vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say Moate made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday.

Popular Regina traffic officer signing onto to new role – Jan 8, 2019
