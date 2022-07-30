5 vehicles involved in collision on Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway, paramedics say

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision causing southbound delays on the Don Valley Parkway, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway around the Prince Edward Viaduct, which carries Bloor Street and subway trains over the Don Valley.
The incident took place around 1:04 p.m. in the southbound lanes, according to police.
Paramedics said five vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the collision. A man was transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
Motorists were told to expect delays.
