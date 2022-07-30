Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

5 vehicles involved in collision on Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway, paramedics say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 2:27 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision causing southbound delays on the Don Valley Parkway, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway around the Prince Edward Viaduct, which carries Bloor Street and subway trains over the Don Valley.

The incident took place around 1:04 p.m. in the southbound lanes, according to police.

Read more: Motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries from evening crash in Toronto

Paramedics said five vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the collision. A man was transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Trending Stories

Motorists were told to expect delays.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto Paramedics tagTPS tagDon Valley Parkway tagBloor Street tagDon Valley tagPrince Edward Viaduct tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers