5 vehicles involved in collision on Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway, paramedics say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision causing southbound delays on the Don Valley Parkway, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway around the Prince Edward Viaduct, which carries Bloor Street and subway trains over the Don Valley.

The incident took place around 1:04 p.m. in the southbound lanes, according to police.

Paramedics said five vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the collision. A man was transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Motorists were told to expect delays.

COLLISION:

DVP + Prince Edward Viaduct

1:04pm

– In the S/B lanes

– Reports of multiple vehicles and a M/C involved

– Unknown injuries

– Traffic delays in the area#GO1460382

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 30, 2022

Advertisement