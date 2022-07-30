Motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries from evening crash in Toronto

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Toronto on Friday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said a collision took place in the area of Trethewey and Brookhaven drives.
A car and motorcycle were involved in a collision that led to the rider being thrown clear, police said.
Police said the rider was taken to hospital and treated by emergency staff. The rider was advised to have life-threatening injuries, police said.
The intersection was closed immediately following the collision.
