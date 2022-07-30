Motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries from evening crash in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Toronto on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a collision took place in the area of Trethewey and Brookhaven drives.

A car and motorcycle were involved in a collision that led to the rider being thrown clear, police said.

Police said the rider was taken to hospital and treated by emergency staff. The rider was advised to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection was closed immediately following the collision.

COLLISION:

Trethewey Dr + Brookhaven Dr

– Rider taken to hospital

– Treated by emergency staff

– Now advised his injuries are life threatening

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 30, 2022

Advertisement