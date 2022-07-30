Menu

Motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries from evening crash in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 10:43 am
Police on the scene of a collision in Toronto involving a car and a motorcycle. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a collision in Toronto involving a car and a motorcycle. Global News

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Toronto on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a collision took place in the area of Trethewey and Brookhaven drives.

Read more: Man, 42, arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Toronto

A car and motorcycle were involved in a collision that led to the rider being thrown clear, police said.

Police said the rider was taken to hospital and treated by emergency staff. The rider was advised to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

The intersection was closed immediately following the collision.

