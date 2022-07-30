Man, 42, arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged related to impaired driving following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Clayson Avenue around 3:35 a.m. after reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Toronto paramedics transported the male pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police said the driver — a 42-year-old man — fled the scene but was located by officers.

The driver was arrested related to impaired driving, according to police.

Roads were closed in the area following the collision.

