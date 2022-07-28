Menu

Crime

B.C. crash victim says ICBC stranded him in a care home

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 9:50 pm
A crash last fall left Paul Zilahi partially paralyzed and reliant on a powered wheelchair for mobility. View image in full screen
A crash last fall left Paul Zilahi partially paralyzed and reliant on a powered wheelchair for mobility. Global News

A North Vancouver man who suffered life-altering injuries in a car crash last year is pleading with ICBC to reunite him with his family.

Before the collision, Paul Zilahi was self employed.

Read more: B.C. man paralyzed by crash launches legal challenge against ICBC’s no-fault insurance

Now 64, Zilahi requires a wheelchair for mobility, and says he is being forced to live in a long-term care home because his family condo is not suitable for him.

“I’m separated from my family, I’m here in a long-term care home and ICBC refuses to relocate me,” he said.

Paul Zilahi pictured with his family, before the collision View image in full screen
Paul Zilahi pictured with his family, before the collision. Submitted

“There’s a lot of hurt, there’s a lot of grieving,” he added of the separation from his family.

Zilahi was driving on Main Street in North Vancouver to pick his children up from school in October, 2021, when another motorist did a sudden U-turn and smashed into his vehicle.

Read more: B.C. woman hit by car says she’s getting no help from ICBC’s no-fault insurance

“I’m a quadriplegic,” he said. “Basically my left hand can’t move, my left leg can’t move, so basically I’m in a wheelchair.”

An occupational therapist has determined Zilahi’s previous home no longer meets his needs, and he believes the insurance company doesn’t want to spend money moving him to an appropriate home where he can be with his family.

Click to play video: 'Saanich man launches constitutional challenge against no-fault insurance' Saanich man launches constitutional challenge against no-fault insurance
Saanich man launches constitutional challenge against no-fault insurance – Jul 5, 2022

Under ICBC’s new ‘no-fault’ insurance system, Zilahi also cannot sue for compensation.

Read more: B.C. man struck by car says no-fault insurance system ‘just doesn’t make sense’

“I put 45 years into premiums. I’m suffering now with a no-fault-of-my-own accident,” he said.

“I’m here now in old age home need to be with family. Please do right thing and reunite my family.”

ICBC told Global News it supports Zilahi moving from the care facility to an accessible and safe home, and is working with him and his care team.

But Zilahi says it’s been five months at the care home — and he’s still waiting.

Click to play video: 'Class action lawsuit approved against ICBC and provincial government' Class action lawsuit approved against ICBC and provincial government
Class action lawsuit approved against ICBC and provincial government – Apr 26, 2022
