Police investigate string of suspicious incidents in Waterloo’s University District

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a number of suspicious person incidents in the University of Waterloo that occurred over the first few weeks of July.

Police say the first incident occurred on Canada Day at around 2 a.m. when a man was spotted in the backyard of a house on Hickory Street West near Spruce Street.

Two days later, at around midnight, a suspicious person was seen near of Austin and Tamarack drives as well as Hickory Street West and Spruce Street.

On July 13, between 11:10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., a man was seen peering through the window of a home near Hickory Street West and Spruce Street.

Police released a picture of the man they are looking to speak with in connection to this incident.

Our General Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate an incident that took place Waterloo. Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the individual in these photos. Call police or @Waterloocrime with info. Occ: 22-165623 Details: https://t.co/1LJMk3auGu. pic.twitter.com/sOFhaUIPRi — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 15, 2022

Finally, a man was seen in the backyard of someone’s home near Austin and Tamarack drives on July 17.

A police spokesperson told Global News they are investigating each incident separately but are also looking for any potential connections between the incidents.

Police are asking that anyone with video footage from the area of the incidents on those days between 9 and 3 p.m. to please pass it their way.

