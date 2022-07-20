Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves remove 4 catalytic converters from vehicles on Kitchener business’s lot

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 4:15 pm
Catalytic converter on a vehicle View image in full screen
Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device made up of a variety of precious metals, including platinum, palladium and cadmium. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after thieves stole multiple catalytic converters from a business in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say the thieves took four catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot of a business on McBrine Drive at around 1:30 a.m.

Read more: Dump truck pulls down multiple utility poles in Kitchener: Waterloo police

McBrine Drive is located in an industrial section of the Huron Park area of Kitchener.

Trending Stories

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity they see in parking lots or around vehicles.

Read more: Manitoba launches Scrap Metal Act, targeting catalytic converter theft, resale

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagCatalytic converter tagcatalytic converter thefts tagcatalytic converter thefts Kitchener tagMcBrine Drive Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers