Thieves remove 4 catalytic converters from vehicles on Kitchener business’s lot

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after thieves stole multiple catalytic converters from a business in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say the thieves took four catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot of a business on McBrine Drive at around 1:30 a.m.

McBrine Drive is located in an industrial section of the Huron Park area of Kitchener.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity they see in parking lots or around vehicles.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

