Manitoba launches Scrap Metal Act, targeting catalytic converter theft, resale

Manitoba has announced a new bill to help combat the growing trend of metal theft — specifically around catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles.

The province said Monday the new Scrap Metal Act means scrap metal dealers will have to record all transactions and keep the records for two years.

They’ll also be required to provide records to law enforcement when requested, and they can no longer accept cash for transactions over $50.

Exempt from the regulations are metal containers — like paint cans — that are usually recycled, as well as coins and jewelry.

“The act and regulation will significantly reduce the theft of catalytic converters by disrupting resale opportunities for illegally obtained scrap metal,” Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement.

Items like catalytic converters that are highly vulnerable to theft are being considered ‘restricted’ items and require additional security measures, including detailed photographs of the item.

The province partnered with Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP and other organizations like Manitoba Public Insurance and Winnipeg Crime Stoppers in the creation of the act.

Goertzen said the new regulations, combined with a program by organizations in Winnipeg and Steinbach — funded by criminal property forfeiture — to mark and identify individual converters will help disrupt criminal activity.

