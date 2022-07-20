Menu

Crime

Dump truck pulls down multiple utility poles in Kitchener: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 11:13 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A Kitchener man has been charged after a dump truck collision knocked down multiple utility poles in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the dump truck was pulling out of a private driveway near Deer Ridge Drive and King Street East with its box lifted at around noon when it got tangled with the utility wires.

The entanglement caused four poles and a light post to be pulled down, according to police.

Trending Stories

They say as officers and utility crews arrived on scene, the driver remained inside the vehicle until it was confirmed there was no danger.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the collision. They say there were also no outages.

Police say the Highway 8 exit to King Street was forced to be closed as a result and there were traffic delays near the scene for several hours.

