Dump truck pulls down multiple utility poles in Kitchener: Waterloo police

A Kitchener man has been charged after a dump truck collision knocked down multiple utility poles in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the dump truck was pulling out of a private driveway near Deer Ridge Drive and King Street East with its box lifted at around noon when it got tangled with the utility wires.

The entanglement caused four poles and a light post to be pulled down, according to police.

They say as officers and utility crews arrived on scene, the driver remained inside the vehicle until it was confirmed there was no danger.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the collision. They say there were also no outages.

Police say the Highway 8 exit to King Street was forced to be closed as a result and there were traffic delays near the scene for several hours.