Crime

Trio arrested after knives pulled during argument at home in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 10:18 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say three people were arrested after pulling knives during an argument at a home in Kitchener over the weekend.

A disturbance was reported at a home near Swartz Street and Dubrick Crescent on Friday at around 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Officers find Kitchener man lying in road with stab wounds: Waterloo police

A police spokesperson told Global News that one man allegedly pulled a knife on two other people who then went and retrieved knives before returning.

The three were taken into custody.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Severe storms possible for southern Ontario as ‘very hot and humid conditions’ persist

A 37-year-old Cambridge male was charged with uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.

A 20-year-old Mississauga man was charged with possession of a counterfeit mark, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation, while a 20-year-old Toronto woman was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of suspected cocaine.

