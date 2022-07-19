Trio arrested after knives pulled during argument at home in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say three people were arrested after pulling knives during an argument at a home in Kitchener over the weekend.

A disturbance was reported at a home near Swartz Street and Dubrick Crescent on Friday at around 3:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News that one man allegedly pulled a knife on two other people who then went and retrieved knives before returning.

The three were taken into custody.

A 37-year-old Cambridge male was charged with uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.

A 20-year-old Mississauga man was charged with possession of a counterfeit mark, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation, while a 20-year-old Toronto woman was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of suspected cocaine.