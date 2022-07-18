Severe storms possible for southern Ontario this week as ‘very hot and humid conditions’ persist

Send this page to someone via email

Severe storms are possible for southern Ontario later this week as the heat and humidity persists.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said “very hot and humid conditions” are expected to last through Wednesday, with temperatures in the low 30s in the afternoon and the humidex approaching 40.

“Only isolated storms are expected on Tuesday, but Wednesday could be a more widespread severe weather outbreak as a cold front plows into the hot and humid air mass,” Farnell said.

Read more: Northern Ontario under heat warnings as southern Ontario set to get hotter

“Right now, it looks like thunderstorms will initiate over Georgian Bay and Lake Huron during the middle of the afternoon and intensify as they move east across southern Ontario and into the GTA by early evening.”

Story continues below advertisement

Farnell said damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning are expected in storms that develop.

“There is also the potential for these storms to spin and turn tornadic,” he said.

“We are coming out of a very calm period with very few storms across southern Ontario but that will likely change on Wednesday.”

Farnell noted that if conditions continue to point towards the development of severe storms, Environment Canada will issue severe weather watches followed by warnings once the storms develop.

1:46 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for July 18, 2022 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for July 18, 2022