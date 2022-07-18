Menu

Weather

Northern Ontario under heat warnings as southern Ontario set to get hotter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario summer forecast 2022. Global News' Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell explains his seasonal forecast – Jun 21, 2022

TORONTO — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of northern Ontario.

The heat warnings stretch from Kenora to North Bay, with temperatures expected to hit 30 C and feel more like 36 C with humidity Monday and possibly Tuesday.

The agency also issued rainfall warnings for parts of southern Ontario on Monday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Yukon under heat warning as wildfires close roads and residents evacuate

It forecasted up to 60 millimetres of rain Monday in the Niagara Falls region, as well as parts of southeastern Ontario from Kingston to the Quebec border.

The agency says rain is expected to taper off late Monday afternoon or early evening.

Hot weather is set to descend on southern Ontario Tuesday, kicking off five straight days of forecasted temperatures above 29 C in Toronto.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
