Environment

Yukon under heat warning as wildfires close roads and residents evacuate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 2:50 pm
Environment Canada is urging Yukoners to stay cool as a heat wave pushes temperatures up and dozens of new wildfires flare.

The weather agency issued a heat warning today for much of the territory with temperatures expected to reach 28 C with nighttime lows of 13 C.

The warning applies to Whitehorse, Old Crow, Dawson and other regions throughout the central, southern and western regions of the territory.

Read more: A year after deadly B.C. heat dome, experts say events may alter ecology forever

It comes after daily temperature records were set yesterday in Haines Junction, Carmacks and Teslin, with heat hovering around 30 C.

The territory’s wildfire information dashboard shows about 30 new blazes have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Part of the Klondike Highway remains closed due to smoke from the Crystal Creek fire, which has grown to more than 1,500 hectares.

An evacuation alert issued Sunday for Stewart Crossing, about 15 kilometres from the wildfire, remains in effect.

