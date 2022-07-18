Officers find Kitchener man lying in road with stab wounds: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was found lying in the road in Kitchener, with stab wounds early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly before 2 a.m. July 17, officers were called to the area around Westmount Road and Gage Avenue after a man was seen injured in the road.

Upon arrival, the officers found a 23-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from stab wounds.

Police say he was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

They say officers are still working to determine the details surrounding the stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.