Officers find Kitchener man lying in road with stab wounds: Waterloo police

A man was found lying in the road in Kitchener, with stab wounds early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Shortly before 2 a.m. July 17, officers were called to the area around Westmount Road and Gage Avenue after a man was seen injured in the road.
Upon arrival, the officers found a 23-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from stab wounds.
Police say he was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
They say officers are still working to determine the details surrounding the stabbing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
