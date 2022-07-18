Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officers find Kitchener man lying in road with stab wounds: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:03 pm
FILE. Police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. RCMP

A man was found lying in the road in Kitchener, with stab wounds early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly before 2 a.m. July 17, officers were called to the area around Westmount Road and Gage Avenue after a man was seen injured in the road.

Read more: Officers swarmed by large crowd watching YouTuber at Kitchener park: Waterloo police

Upon arrival, the officers found a 23-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from stab wounds.

Police say he was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Your gas guzzler kills’: Environmental group says it deflated tires on Kitchener SUVs

They say officers are still working to determine the details surrounding the stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Former NASCAR driver Bobby East dies at 37 after being stabbed at California gas station' Former NASCAR driver Bobby East dies at 37 after being stabbed at California gas station
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener Stabbing tagWestmount Road Kitchener tagGage avenue kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers