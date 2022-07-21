Police release pictures of men in connection with assault at Waterloo apartment building

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent assault in Waterloo.
On Monday night, at around 11:40 p.m., police say officers were called to an apartment building near Lester Street and University Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Police say a man was assaulted by three others, who left him with serious injuries.
They say officers believe that the attack was a targeted incident.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
