Crime

Police release pictures of men in connection with assault at Waterloo apartment building

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 12:26 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent assault in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent assault in Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent assault in Waterloo.

On Monday night, at around 11:40 p.m., police say officers were called to an apartment building near Lester Street and University Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Police say a man was assaulted by three others, who left him with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

They say officers believe that the attack was a targeted incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

