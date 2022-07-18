Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 3 adults, 1 youth with breaking and entering

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 8:23 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Three adults and one youth are all charged in connection to a break and enter incident that occurred on the 900 block of Lindsay Street during the early hours of July 16. File / Global News

Police arrested and charged four individuals, one being a minor, with breaking and entering after receiving a call from a distressed female who was heard shouting and screaming for help.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated in a release that they were dispatched to a residence on the 900 block of Lindsay Street on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

“A Regina Police Service Canine Unit member was first to arrive, noting occupants fleeing on foot,” according to RPS.

“Hearing screaming from the residence, the officer entered and observed a masked male suspect, and announced his presence to the suspect, and demanded the suspect show his hands. The suspect fled with multiple other persons.

The officer heard the suspects flee and deployed a Police Service Dog (PSD), who bit a 31 year-old male who was arrested.”

Police located a 16-year-old female who was arrested a short distance from the residence where she was identified and found to be wanted for breach of probation.

A 31-year-old man who fled the scene was also located and arrested and was also found to be in breach of probation and had an outstanding warrant for being unlawfully at large.

A 35-year-old man was the last arrested in the incident, arrested for assaulting the victim with a crowbar. Police retrieved a firearm and a crowbar left at the residence.

Thirty-five year-old Zackary Michael Prettyshield, 31-year-old Chase Elliot Windigo, 21-year-old Chase Quewezance and a 16 year-old female youth, who will not be named in keeping with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, all of Regina, are jointly charged with break and enter and commit.

RPS stated that Prettyshield is also charged with assault with a weapon and Quewezance is facing several charges including failing to comply with disposition and possession of firearm.

The youth is also charged with failing to comply with disposition.

The three adults accused made their first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court today, July 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. The youth made her first appearance on her charges in Provincial Youth Court at that time as well.

