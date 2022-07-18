2 people face charges after firearm pointed at Regina driver: police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say they arrested and charged two people in connection with a firearm incident inside a vehicle of a driver who responded to a request for a ride on a webpage.

On Sunday, July 17 at approximately 10:50 a.m., police say a male driver reported to police that the pair who requested the ride revealed a firearm, claiming they were trying to sell it.

“The firearm was pointed at the driver,” according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) press release. “The two then exited the vehicle without paying and entered a residence.”

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Blanchfield Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. The RPS special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team began operations to remove the occupants.

“At approximately 4:25 p.m., the female exited the residence, and was taken into custody and identified,” the RPS stated. “At approximately 6:35 p.m., the male was in custody and identified.”

Patrick Asham, 27, of Pasqua First Nation, was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest from Regina and Fort Qu’Appelle and was on release orders to keep the peace. Police say a search of the man revealed ammunition, a breach of a prior court order. A consent to search was given by the owner of the residence and a firearm was located.

Asham and 30-year-old Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim, of Regina, both face numerous charges, including pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Asham is also charged with other offences such as possession of a firearm/ammunition. Okemaysim is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The two made their first appearance on these charges in provincial court Monday at 9:30 a.m.

