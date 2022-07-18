Menu

Crime

Regina police arrest two men after drug investigation, seek third

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 6:20 pm
Police are also searching for Trevor Shaun Dietz, 44, who is wanted in connection with the investigation. View image in full screen
Police are also searching for Trevor Shaun Dietz, 44, who is wanted in connection with the investigation. Regina Police / Supplied Photo

Regina Police Service (RPS) is looking for one man wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

A release from RPS said officers conducted enforcement on three people and several addresses on June 23.

Read more: 2 people face charges after firearm pointed at Regina driver: police

The enforcement was led by the drug unit with support from other criminal investigative units within the RPS and the RCMP.

A total of five search warrants were executed, including warrants authorized under the Federal Drug Control Statute, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

RPS said a significant amount of drugs and cash were seized during the investigation, including: 10 kilograms of cocaine, six kilograms of methamphetamine and $155,000 in cash as well as other proceeds of crime, including motorcycles.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic hasn’t affected drug trafficking in Saskatchewan: police' Pandemic hasn’t affected drug trafficking in Saskatchewan: police
Pandemic hasn’t affected drug trafficking in Saskatchewan: police – Feb 20, 2021

As a result of the investigation, three people are facing multiple charges.

Michael Gilewicz, 38, has been charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Ryan Charles Quick, 47, has been charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Gilewicz and Quick were arrested on June 23.

Read more: Charges laid after Calgary police seize loaded weapons, illicit drugs and stolen property

Police are also searching for Trevor Shaun Dietz, 44, who is wanted in connection with the investigation.

Dietz faces charges of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Deitz is also charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

RPS say Dietz is a member of the Silent Soldiers outlaw motorcycle gang.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Dietz is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

