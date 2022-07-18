SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta Health Services no longer requires COVID-19 immunization for its workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 7:04 pm
Staff donning PPE at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. in September 2021. View image in full screen
Staff donning PPE at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. in September 2021. Credit: Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services says it is rescinding its COVID-19 immunization policy for its workers.

The agency says workers, as well as new hires and students, will no longer be required to have at least two vaccine doses.

It says vaccines continue to provide strong protection against serious effects from COVID-19, but there is emerging evidence that the shots have become less protective against infection.

AHS says COVID-19 vaccines available to date target the original strain of the virus.

Click to play video: 'Lawsuit launched against Alberta Health Services over vaccine mandate' Lawsuit launched against Alberta Health Services over vaccine mandate
Lawsuit launched against Alberta Health Services over vaccine mandate – Oct 25, 2021

It says evidence shows that immunization without boosters has limited effectiveness in reducing transmission of the Omicron variants currently circulating.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta expects to be vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19 by end of July

The agency says its workforce continues to be required to stay home when sick, wear required personal protective equipment and practise hand hygiene.

“The immunization policy was implemented to protect patients, health-care workers and the public at a time during the pandemic when the immunization required by the policy was still effective in preventing transmission and when it was needed most to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” Mauro Chies, the interim president and CEO of AHS, said in a statement Monday.

“Policies and procedures have had to constantly evolve during the pandemic to reflect significant changes in the virus itself and the ever-changing evidence base as we continue to protect our people and patients.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Policies and procedures have had to constantly evolve during the pandemic to reflect significant changes in the virus itself and the ever-changing evidence base as we continue to protect our people and patients."

Opposition NDP health critic David Shepherd called the move a political decision by the UCP, not a clinical one made by AHS healthcare professionals.

“Anyone who is being cared for in a health facility should have the assurance that staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, among many other diseases. It is absurd that protection against COVID-19 is being removed from the list of required vaccinations for new AHS staff. This virus has killed more than 4,600 Albertans, and patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities are most at risk,” Shepherd said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Health Minister Jason Copping and the UCP are pandering to an extreme anti-vaccine fringe in the party in the midst of the UCP leadership race, and putting patients and their families at risk.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Health Minister Jason Copping and the UCP are pandering to an extreme anti-vaccine fringe in the party in the midst of the UCP leadership race, and putting patients and their families at risk."

AHS says it will continue to monitor scientific evidence to assess the need for additional measures.

Read more: Behind the COVID curtain: formerly confidential Alberta government documents made public

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAHS tagcovid vaccine tagAHS COVID-19 immunization policy tagAHS immunization policy tagAlberta COVID-19 immunization policy tagAlberta Health Services vaccinations tagCOVID-19 immunization policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers