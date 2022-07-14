SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta expects to be vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19 by end of July

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 6:50 pm
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers between the ages of six-months and five-years old. A family arrives for an appointment at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers between the ages of six-months and five-years old. A family arrives for an appointment at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Michael Bell

Parents of kids under five in Alberta won’t have to wait long to get their toddlers vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a provincial spokesperson.

On Thursday, Health Canada approved the use of Moderna Spikevax for kids between six months and five years. It’s the first approved vaccination against the coronavirus for the nearly two-million kids in that age range in the country.

Read more: Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

Alberta Health spokesperson Lisa Glover said the province is finalizing details to get shots for hundreds of thousands of kids in the province.

“As always, our planning to roll this vaccine out to Albertans will depend on supply from the federal government,” she wrote in an email.

“We expect to receive an initial supply and be able to begin rolling out this vaccine by the end of this month.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases doctor and professor at the University of Alberta, said lots of parents will be happy their young ones can start their course of vaccination to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five' Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five

“If they’re in a fairly low-risk situation and (parents) are wondering about timing, it is important to know that this is going to be the primary series for children,” she told Global News. “There’s not going to be a newer vaccine released this fall for children.

“So getting it done before the fall, before preschool or whatever starts, is probably a reasonable thing to consider.”

The infectious diseases doctor noted another consideration on the timing of when to get a young child vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more: 4th COVID-19 dose: What is the value of an additional booster?

Story continues below advertisement

“I think for a lot of parents, if their child has recently been COVID-infected, they might actually want to pause for at least two months after COVID infection before starting the booster at the primary series,” Saxinger said.

Glover said the provincial government will release more information about availability of shots as soon as possible, and noted the vaccinations will be done via Alberta Health Services as that age range is outside the scope of pharmacists.

–with files from Morgan Black, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta Government tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagAlberta COVID tagPediatric Vaccine tagalberta vaccination tagpediatric vaccination tagAlberta pediatric vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers