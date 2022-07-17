A ‘bear-y’ happy birthday for Grouse Mountain’s Grinder and Coola

Send this page to someone via email

Grouse Mountain’s resident Grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola, turned 21 on Saturday and celebrated with a “bear-thday fun-draiser.”

The “bear-y” exciting event featured exclusive activities and educational programs to raise awareness and support for Grinder and Coola’s wild cousins.

“We had so much fun last year with the 20th birthday party that Grinder and Cooler were insisting that they have another one this year and so we pulled out the birthday cake, we let everybody else know,” said Dr. Ken Macquisten, Grouse Mountain Refuge for Endangered Wildlife managing director and veterinarian.

“People really come to know Grinder and Coola. They are an intimate part of the scene in Vancouver and North Vancouver. People really appreciate their presence here, they’re good ambassadors for their species.”

Guests not only got to watch Grinder and Coola’s birthday cake smash but also got to sign a giant card.

“These bears are in fantastic shape, but I’m not quite sure what kind of shape they’re going to be after all this whipped cream today, but I don’t think it’s going to hurt them,” said Dr. Macquisten

“It’s not exactly on their normal menu but the rest of the ingredients of this birthday cake definitely are and looks like people are really enjoying it.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s event went towards the Grizzly Bear Foundation’s orphaned grizzly bear cub rewilding research called Project Rewild.

“Project Rewild is innovative and world-leading research providing the science and best practices needed to inform and enhance rewilding efforts in British Columbia and beyond,” read the Grouse Mountain press release.

“The Grizzly Bear Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to the long-term welfare of the grizzly bear (Ursus arctos) across North America.”

Dr. Macquisten says Grinder and Coola should live till well into their mid-30s so there could be more celebrations in the future.

