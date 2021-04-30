Grouse Mountain grizzlies emerge from hibernation

Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies have emerged from their hibernation den after a deep winter slumber.
Grinder and Coola are rediscovering their habitat after 170 days of hibernation, their longest rest yet.
Staff say Grinder is the bolder of the two bears and is always first to explore a new situation.
The grizzlies are feasting this week on a light diet of romaine lettuce and some carrots to reboot their digestive systems before they move on to more calorie-rich foods.
The bears’ progress can be followed on the Grouse Mountain website.
Bears in the wild will hibernate anywhere from a few weeks to six months depending on conditions and amount of snow.
