Environment

Grouse Mountain grizzlies emerge from hibernation

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 4:45 pm
Grinder and Coola are rediscovering their habitat on Grouse Mountain after 170 days of winter hibernation -- their longest rest yet.

Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies have emerged from their hibernation den after a deep winter slumber.

Grinder and Coola are rediscovering their habitat after 170 days of hibernation, their longest rest yet.

Grouse Mountain bears out of winter hibernation – Apr 22, 2020

Staff say Grinder is the bolder of the two bears and is always first to explore a new situation.

The grizzlies are feasting this week on a light diet of romaine lettuce and some carrots to reboot their digestive systems before they move on to more calorie-rich foods.

The bears’ progress can be followed on the Grouse Mountain website.

Read more: Concerns raised as people crowd rare white grizzly in Banff and Yoho parks

Bears in the wild will hibernate anywhere from a few weeks to six months depending on conditions and amount of snow.

