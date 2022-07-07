Multiple warrants issued for ‘violent’ Nanaimo, B.C. man: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP have issued multiple warrants for the arrest of a Nanaimo man wanted on nine charges.

Michael Bonson, 34, recently failed to appear in Nanaimo provincial court and is wanted for resisting arrest, five charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a restricted firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon and fraud.

Police say Bonson has been violent against officers in the past.

“The most notable interaction occurred in late September of 2020 when an officer in Nanaimo pulled over a vehicle that Bonson was operating. During the traffic check, the officer formed grounds to arrest Bronson for possessing illegal drugs,” said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“Bonson resisted his arrest and a violent struggle ensued. During the melee, the officer deployed his Taser, however it was ineffective. Bonson broke free and managed to flee in his vehicle and was not located.”

Bonson was also arrested two weeks before that incident, according to police.

Police say he was found in a parked car in the possession of illegal drugs, brass knuckles, an imitation firearm and a drug scale.

Police describe Bonson as five feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with short, balding blond hair and a mustache, goatee or beard.

Anyone with possible information regarding Bonson or his whereabouts is being asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.

