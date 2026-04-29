Untraceable 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’ seized, Toronto police charge suspect

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Toronto police say so-called “ghost guns” using 3D-printed technology are becoming a growing concern in the city.

Investigators, who say the issue has emerged more prominently in recent months, have charged a 28-year-old male from Toronto in connection to an alleged firearm manufacturing and trafficking investigation.

Police allege the accused manufactured and sold key firearm components, including 3D-printed handgun receivers, the part that legally defines a firearm, along with additional pieces needed to assemble complete weapons.

The arrest stemmed from an online ad that was flagged to authorities.

Police then executed search warrants on the residence, which led to the seizure of completed firearms, including 3D-printed handguns, as well as components capable of assembling more than 14 additional weapons.

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Officers also recovered digital files, a 3D printer and other equipment believed to have been used in the operation.

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At a news conference Wednesday, Insp. Steve Matthews of the Toronto Police Service Gun and Gang Task Force said officers have seized multiple functional 3D-printed firearms in the past six months and are continuing to assess whether the cases point to a broader network.

“These are fully functioning firearms,” Matthews said.

“This has been a relatively new issue we have started to see,” he said, adding that investigators are still examining whether the activity is linked to a larger group.

Police say ghost guns are typically assembled using a combination of commercially available parts and privately manufactured components, which can now be produced using 3D printers.

Because these firearms often lack serial numbers or identifying marks, they can be difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The trend is not limited to Toronto.

According to federal data, the number of privately manufactured firearms seized by police across Canada has risen in recent years.

About 140 were seized in 2019. Fewer than 200 were reported in both 2020 and 2021. That number increased sharply to 487 in 2022 before declining slightly to 363 in 2023. By mid-2024, more than 200 had already been seized.

Authorities warn that while 3D printing technology has legitimate uses, its misuse in firearm production is creating new risks for public safety and raising concerns about how these weapons could be used in violent crimes.