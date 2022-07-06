Suspect considered armed, dangerous sought by South Okanagan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who’s considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Steven Marlo Gallagher, 29, is considered a suspect in a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos that injured a Lower Mainland man.

Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m., on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, at an area known as White Sands Beach.

“A 22-year-old male from Maple Ridge, B.C., was with friends getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when a male from another group started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and shooting the victim before fleeing the area,” said Penticton RCMP.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Osoyoos RCMP have identified a suspect in the Canada Day shooting at White Sands Beach. 29yo STEVEN MARLO GALLAGHER is known to police and RCMP say he is armed and dangerous. If you see Steven RCMP say do not approach him and call 911. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/GFtGeo1bcD — Taya Fast (@taya_fast) July 6, 2022

RCMP also said they’re reviewing evidence to determine whether there’s a link to a pair of shootings in Penticton on June 26 and June 28.

“If Steven sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police immediately,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police say should you encounter Gallagher, or have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him and call 911.

