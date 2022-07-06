Menu

Crime

Suspect considered armed, dangerous sought by South Okanagan RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 6:14 pm
According to police, Steven Marlo Gallagher, 29, is considered a suspect in a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos that injured a Lower Mainland man. View image in full screen
According to police, Steven Marlo Gallagher, 29, is considered a suspect in a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos that injured a Lower Mainland man. Penticton RCMP

Police in the South Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who’s considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Steven Marlo Gallagher, 29, is considered a suspect in a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos that injured a Lower Mainland man.

Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m., on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, at an area known as White Sands Beach.

Read more: RCMP investigating Osoyoos, B.C. shooting

“A 22-year-old male from Maple Ridge, B.C., was with friends getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when a male from another group started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and shooting the victim before fleeing the area,” said Penticton RCMP.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP also said they’re reviewing evidence to determine whether there’s a link to a pair of shootings in Penticton on June 26 and June 28.

“If Steven sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police immediately,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police say should you encounter Gallagher, or have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him and call 911.

Click to play video: 'Early morning shots fired at group of pedestrians in Penticton, B.C.' Early morning shots fired at group of pedestrians in Penticton, B.C.
Early morning shots fired at group of pedestrians in Penticton, B.C – Jun 27, 2022
