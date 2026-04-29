5 men charged following seizure of $2M in cannabis: York police

Five men are facing numerous charges following the recovery of over $2 million in stolen cannabis and two illegal firearms.
On April 15, investigators with the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit were patrolling in the area of McLaughlin Road and Highway 401 in Mississauga when they located a trailer that had been reported stolen in Niagara.
Following an initial investigation, officers determined the trailer contained a large amount of cannabis products that were intended to be delivered to dispensaries.
Officers on scene identified several males in the area who they believed were associated with the stolen trailer. Five male suspects were placed under arrest.
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During a search of the suspects, officers seized two firearms.
The men face multiple charges, including theft over $5,000 – motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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