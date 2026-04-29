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Crime

5 men charged following seizure of $2M in cannabis: York police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
seized cannabis View image in full screen
York Regional Police seized over $2 million in stolen cannabis following an investigation into a stolen trailer. York Regional Police
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Five men are facing numerous charges following the recovery of over $2 million in stolen cannabis and two illegal firearms.

On April 15, investigators with the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit were patrolling in the area of McLaughlin Road and Highway 401 in Mississauga when they located a trailer that had been reported stolen in Niagara.

Following an initial investigation, officers determined the trailer contained a large amount of cannabis products that were intended to be delivered to dispensaries.

Officers on scene identified several males in the area who they believed were associated with the stolen trailer. Five male suspects were placed under arrest.

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During a search of the suspects, officers seized two firearms.

The men face multiple charges, including theft over $5,000 – motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

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Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

gun seized by York Regional Police View image in full screen
One of the firearms seized by York Regional police during the search of five male suspects. York Regional Police
second gun seized by York Regional Police View image in full screen
One of the firearms seized by York Regional police during the search of five male suspects. York Regional Police

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