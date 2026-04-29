Toronto police officer at centre of corruption probe denied bail again

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A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario’s Superior Court.

Const. Timothy Barnhardt is one of eight active and retired Toronto police officers charged in Project South, an organized crime and corruption investigation led by York Regional Police.

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Investigators have said the probe uncovered allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences.

Barnhardt faces 17 charges, the most of any of the officers accused in the investigation, including offences related to cocaine trafficking and bribery.

Police allege the 56-year-old officer gave personal information to Brian Da Costa, who is alleged to be a “key figure” in a criminal network that includes international ties.

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The evidence and arguments made at Barnhardt’s bail hearing and the review proceedings are covered by a standard publication ban.