Multiple firearms seized following report of man waving rifle: Kelowna RCMP

Police in Kelowna say multiple firearms were seized following a report of an agitated man with a gun on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to report, in which the man was allegedly waving a rifle around in a residence.

Police say part of the 2600 block of Springfield Road was closed down due to a potential threat to the public, with the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team called in to help contain the area.

“The occupants of the house exited peacefully,” said Kelowna RCMP. “A search warrant was executed at the residence, and multiple firearms were seized. The investigation is continuing.”

