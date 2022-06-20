SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta students promote new tribute to ‘really cool’ pioneering cowgirl

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 9:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta students promote new tribute to ‘really cool’ pioneering cowgirl' Alberta students promote new tribute to ‘really cool’ pioneering cowgirl
Some Alberta kids are getting ready for this year’s Calgary Stampede with an interesting new project. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re hoping it will lead to a tribute to a pioneering cowgirl who saddled up to get the Stampede started.

Some Alberta school kids are getting ready for this year’s Calgary Stampede with an interesting new project.

They’re hoping it will lead to a tribute to a pioneering cowgirl who saddled up to get the Stampede started.

Grade 4 students at A.E. Bowers Elementary School in Airdrie are part of a letter-writing campaign to get Flores Ladue inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in Calgary and Canadian Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame in Ponoka, Alta.

Read more: Calgary Stampede unveils 2022 poster, promises pre-pandemic event this summer

Ladue, along with her husband Guy Weadick, founded the Calgary Stampede in 1912.

Click to play video: 'Glenbow Museum virtually showcases Calgary Stampede history' Glenbow Museum virtually showcases Calgary Stampede history
Glenbow Museum virtually showcases Calgary Stampede history – Jul 11, 2020

“She was also an amazing athlete in her own right, a three-time world champion trick roper,” author Ayesha Clough said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Clough has recently written Howdy, I’m Flores Ladue, a children’s book based on the real-life adventures of Ladue.

Read more: Pop-up stampede welcomes Calgary’s newest immigrants 

Clough visited A.E. Bowers school on Monday, reading excerpts from her book and checking out letters the Grade 4 students had written about Ladue.

“She could spin her rope so fast that it looked like flowers,” student Asher White had written. “She was really cool.”

Clough started the letter-writing campaign at A.E. Bowers and four other Alberta schools.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede restores historic ‘president’s saddle’ to former glory' Calgary Stampede restores historic ‘president’s saddle’ to former glory
Calgary Stampede restores historic ‘president’s saddle’ to former glory – Jul 9, 2019

She’s inviting students at other schools around the province to join the effort, planning on presenting the letters to the two halls of fame in October 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Big names revealed for 2022 Calgary Stampede’s Coca-Cola stage

“Ladue was a trail-blazing woman, a wonderful role model for Alberta kids and for Canadian kids.” Clough said. “It’s high time that this amazing woman was recognized for her achievements.”

The students say they’re glad to have the chance to support Clough’s campaign to get recognition for Ladue.

“She does not give up, she just gets back up when she falls down,” student Reyleigh McDonald said.  “She believes in herself.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Stampede tagAirdrie tagAlberta Students tagCanada's Sports Hall of Fame tagA.E. Bowers Elementary School tagCanadian Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame tagcowgirl tagFlores Ladue tagworld champion trick roper tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers