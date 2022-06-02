Big names revealed for 2022 Calgary Stampede’s Coca-Cola stage

The Calgary Stampede is less than two months away and music lovers will rejoice as the 2022 Coca-Cola stage lineup is revealed.
Headliners include Milky Chance, who went platinum numerous times for their song “Stolen Dance,” Grammy award winner for best new artist in 2018, Alessia Cara, along with Grammy award nominees Carly Rae Jepsen and Kaskade.
The Coca-Cola stage didn’t make an appearance the last two years after a “one-off” Stampede Summer Stage in 2021 and the cancellation of the Stampede in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concert goers will also see a brand new stage for this year as the old Coca-Cola stage was torn down back in December 2021, yet no plans have been revealed as to where the new stage will be located, along with the size and/or shape of it.
“The Coca-Cola stage has always offered an exciting lineup of talented, award-winning artists, and this year will be no different,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming.
“The lineup offers a unique experience every night and ensures that no matter your taste in music, there’s an artist for you.”
The music stage is free for those who pay admission to access the Stampede grounds. Dubbed the greatest outdoor show on earth, the event runs from July 7 to 17.
Full 10-day lineup
Thursday, July 7
- JP Saxe
- renforshort
Friday, July 8
- Bahamas
- Half Moon Run
- The Man Who
- Matt Masters
- Ryan Lindsay
Saturday, July 9
- SAINt JHN
- Jazz Cartier
- Cartel Madras
- Taylr
- Devon Cole
Sunday, July 10
- Milky Chance
- The Rural Alberta Advantage
- Shaela Miller
- Kyle McKearney
Monday, July 11
- Alexisonfire
- Cleopatrick
- Chastity
- Taylor-Rae
- Melissa Livingstone
Tuesday, July 12
- July Talk
- The Beaches
- JESSIA
- Josh Sahunta
- Maddie Storvold
Wednesday, July 13
- Tash Sultana
- Allan Rayman
- Ruby Waters
- Don Amero
- Clerel
Thursday, July 14
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Tyler Shaw
- Brittany Kennell
- Apollo Suns
Friday, July 15
- Cold War Kids
- Wolf Parade
- The New Pornographers
- Tokyo Police Club
Saturday, July 16
- Kaskade
- Whipped Cream
- Felix Cartal
- wuki
- Command Sisters
- Miesha & The Spanks
Sunday, July 17
- Alessia Cara
- Kiesza
- School of Rock
