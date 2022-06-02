Big names revealed for 2022 Calgary Stampede’s Coca-Cola stage

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede is less than two months away and music lovers will rejoice as the 2022 Coca-Cola stage lineup is revealed.

Headliners include Milky Chance, who went platinum numerous times for their song “Stolen Dance,” Grammy award winner for best new artist in 2018, Alessia Cara, along with Grammy award nominees Carly Rae Jepsen and Kaskade.

The Coca-Cola stage didn’t make an appearance the last two years after a “one-off” Stampede Summer Stage in 2021 and the cancellation of the Stampede in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concert goers will also see a brand new stage for this year as the old Coca-Cola stage was torn down back in December 2021, yet no plans have been revealed as to where the new stage will be located, along with the size and/or shape of it.

“The Coca-Cola stage has always offered an exciting lineup of talented, award-winning artists, and this year will be no different,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming.

“The lineup offers a unique experience every night and ensures that no matter your taste in music, there’s an artist for you.”

The music stage is free for those who pay admission to access the Stampede grounds. Dubbed the greatest outdoor show on earth, the event runs from July 7 to 17.

Full 10-day lineup

Thursday, July 7

JP Saxe

renforshort

Friday, July 8

Bahamas

Half Moon Run

The Man Who

Matt Masters

Ryan Lindsay

Saturday, July 9

SAINt JHN

Jazz Cartier

Cartel Madras

Taylr

Devon Cole

Sunday, July 10

Milky Chance

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Shaela Miller

Kyle McKearney

Monday, July 11

Alexisonfire

Cleopatrick

Chastity

Taylor-Rae

Melissa Livingstone

Tuesday, July 12

July Talk

The Beaches

JESSIA

Josh Sahunta

Maddie Storvold

Wednesday, July 13

Tash Sultana

Allan Rayman

Ruby Waters

Don Amero

Clerel

Thursday, July 14

Carly Rae Jepsen

Tyler Shaw

Brittany Kennell

Apollo Suns

Friday, July 15

Cold War Kids

Wolf Parade

The New Pornographers

Tokyo Police Club

Saturday, July 16

Kaskade

Whipped Cream

Felix Cartal

wuki

Command Sisters

Miesha & The Spanks

Sunday, July 17

Alessia Cara

Kiesza

School of Rock