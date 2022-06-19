SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Pop-up stampede welcomes Calgary’s newest immigrants 

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 12:07 am
Calgary Stampede Pop UP View image in full screen
Xaviyar Abid pets a miniature horse during the Calgary Stampede Pop Up Stampede on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Craig Momney / Global News

It’s not every day the Calgary Stampede rolls up to someone’s front door.

That was the case on Saturday as officials kicked off its Stampede pop-up tradition of welcoming newer Canadians living in Calgary.

“This brings a great new flavour to brand new immigrants to our wonderful city,” said Kevin Hendricks with the Calgary Stampede.

“We just want to extend the hospitality, have them be aware of what Calgary Stampede is and leave them with a small flavour.”

Read more: Calgary teen with Down syndrome launches pop-up western wear shop

The families and neighbours in attendance are treated with visits from Calgary Stampede royalty, including Princess Jenna Peters and First Nation Princess Sikapinakii Low Horn, as well as mascots, trolleys and horses.

Story continues below advertisement

By the end of the week, the convoy will have visited more than two dozen immigrant families who were chosen by Immigrant Services Calgary.

Trending Stories

“These types of events help newcomers build a connection to Calgary and nurtures their sense of belonging to the community,” said Jatinder Kaurbagrr with Immigrant Services Calgary.

Selected families receive several gifts, including tickets to the stampede and the long-standing tradition of receiving a white cowboy hat.

“We are white hatting them,” Hendrickson said. “Making them honourary citizens of our fine city. Giving them a warm welcome to our wonderful city.”

Click to play video: 'Volunteers bring ‘awesome’ pop-up Calgary Stampede events to new Canadians' Volunteers bring ‘awesome’ pop-up Calgary Stampede events to new Canadians
Volunteers bring ‘awesome’ pop-up Calgary Stampede events to new Canadians – Jul 10, 2020

Abid Khurshid’s family was chosen this year. His family emigrated from Pakistan in February and now lives in the Northeast part of Calgary.

“I am so thankful to them and this gives me inspiration that one day I will be part of these volunteers and I will serve this country, “ said Khurshid.

Story continues below advertisement

His son Xaviyar has never attended a stampede and is looking forward to seeing the horses.

Calgary Stampede kicks off July 8 and runs until July 17.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary tagCalgary Stampede tagPakistan tagHorses tagImmigrants tagStampede tagemmigrated tagImmigrant Services Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers