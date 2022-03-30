SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Stampede unveils 2022 poster, promises pre-pandemic event this summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 2:11 pm
the official poster of the 2022 Calgary Stampede, created by artist Kane Pendry. View image in full screen
The official poster of the 2022 Calgary Stampede, created by artist Kane Pendry. Courtesy, Calgary Stampede

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have begun the countdown to this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede president Steve McDonough unveiled the poster for 2022’s popular rodeo and exhibition on Wednesday.

Read more: Calgary Stampede officials say they pulled off a pandemic success

The poster, designed by 19-year-old artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton, captures the spirit of the rodeo’s relay races.

McDonough says, unlike last year, this will be a full event similar to pre-pandemic times.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Chuckwagons and the Calgary Stampede parade to return in 2022' Chuckwagons and the Calgary Stampede parade to return in 2022
Chuckwagons and the Calgary Stampede parade to return in 2022 – Feb 10, 2022

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions.

Story continues below advertisement

The popular chuckwagon races were cancelled.

McDonough says there will be a full parade through the downtown to kick off the Stampede July 8.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampede tagCalgary Sports tagCalgary Festivals tagEdmonton Artist tagCalgary Rodeo tagCalgary Stampede poster tagGreatest Outdoor Show On Earth tag2022 Calgary Stampede tag2022 Calgary Stampede poster tagCalgary Stampede 2022 tagCalgary Stampede poster 2022 tagCalgary Stampede preparations tagEdmonton artist Kane Pendry tagKane Pendry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers