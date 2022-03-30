Calgary Stampede unveils 2022 poster, promises pre-pandemic event this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have begun the countdown to this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede president Steve McDonough unveiled the poster for 2022’s popular rodeo and exhibition on Wednesday.

Read more: Calgary Stampede officials say they pulled off a pandemic success

The poster, designed by 19-year-old artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton, captures the spirit of the rodeo’s relay races.

McDonough says, unlike last year, this will be a full event similar to pre-pandemic times.

2:49 Chuckwagons and the Calgary Stampede parade to return in 2022 Chuckwagons and the Calgary Stampede parade to return in 2022 – Feb 10, 2022

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions.

Story continues below advertisement

The popular chuckwagon races were cancelled.

McDonough says there will be a full parade through the downtown to kick off the Stampede July 8.