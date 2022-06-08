Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

30-year-old Regina man faces charges including possession of explosives

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 2:00 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
The Regina Police Service charged a man after locating explosives at a home. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it has charged a 30-year-old man after locating explosives when responding to a report of a man threatening harm to a woman.

Read more: Regina man arrested on sexual assault charges facing new charges for injury of a police dog

On the evening of June 5, police say they responded to a call to a house in the 1000 block of Angus Street for a report of a man with a knife threatening to harm a woman.

“Police arrived at the location and found a male matching the suspect description. He was taken into custody without incident,” according to an RPS release.

“Police seized a knife and what initially appeared to be an improvised firearm. Further investigation led to consultation with a member of the Explosives Disposal Unit and evidence that the object was a potential explosive device.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man left with life-threatening wounds after being stabbed, police say

The RPS charged 30-year-old Murray Alvin Thomas Stonechild of Regina with possession of explosives, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and possession of a knife for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Stonechild made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Emotional Day 3 for Samwel Uko family as public inquest continues' Emotional Day 3 for Samwel Uko family as public inquest continues
Emotional Day 3 for Samwel Uko family as public inquest continues
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagExplosives tagAssault Charges tagWeapon Charges tagexplosive charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers