30-year-old Regina man faces charges including possession of explosives

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it has charged a 30-year-old man after locating explosives when responding to a report of a man threatening harm to a woman.

On the evening of June 5, police say they responded to a call to a house in the 1000 block of Angus Street for a report of a man with a knife threatening to harm a woman.

“Police arrived at the location and found a male matching the suspect description. He was taken into custody without incident,” according to an RPS release.

“Police seized a knife and what initially appeared to be an improvised firearm. Further investigation led to consultation with a member of the Explosives Disposal Unit and evidence that the object was a potential explosive device.”

The RPS charged 30-year-old Murray Alvin Thomas Stonechild of Regina with possession of explosives, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and possession of a knife for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Stonechild made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2 p.m. on Monday.

