Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man arrested on sexual assault charges facing new charges for injury of a police dog

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 3:10 pm
Police service dog Ralph is expected to make a full recovery. View image in full screen
Police service dog Ralph is expected to make a full recovery. Regina Police Service

A Regina man arrested on sexual assault charges Thursday morning is now facing a new criminal charge for the injury of a law enforcement animal during his arrest in a northwest Regina neighbourhood, police say.

It is the first time charges have been laid for the injury of a law enforcement animal in Regina.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in Regina on May 9. Police say several patrol units along with a canine team set out for the 600 block of Garnet Street to arrest him at his residence.

Read more: Regina man left with life-threatening wounds after being stabbed, police say

Elizabeth Popowich, spokesperson for the Regina Police Service, said that during an arrest, police have to be prepared for all kinds of things and anything could happen. They knew this person could be armed and violent, so they had extra resources going in to make the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

At approximately 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, police say the suspect left his house on foot and when he was challenged to stop, he continued to run. The canine member then sent his dog in pursuit. The police dog caught up with the suspect and bit his leg, but then broke away unexpectedly as the suspect continued to run, police say. That is when the police dog was injured.

Trending Stories
Police service dog Ralph is expected to make a full recovery. View image in full screen
Police service dog Ralph is expected to make a full recovery. Regina Police Service

After a few moments, police say a patrol officer was able to take the suspect to the ground without incident. At about the same time, the canine officer confirmed that the police dog was injured.

The dog was taken immediately to a veterinary clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The suspect, already charged for the May 9 sexual assault, faces several other charges.

Police service dog Ralph is expected to make a full recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police seek youths involved in bear-spray incident at school playground

Joel Kerry Maurer, 34, of Regina, is facing charges of sexual assault, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and injuring a law enforcement animal.

Maurer makes his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court on Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSexual Assault tagRegina News tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagPolice Dog tagCanine Unit tagSexual Assault Charges tagCrime Regina tagPolice Dog Injured tagRegina neighbourhood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers