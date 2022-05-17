Menu

Crime

Regina man left with life-threatening wounds after being stabbed: police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 7:34 pm
Regina police are requesting for any information from the public that may help solve a recent case of a 22-year-old man who is suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. View image in full screen
Regina police are requesting for any information from the public that may help solve a recent case of a 22-year-old man who is suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. File / Global News

A 22-year-old man was transported to hospital after suffering from life-threatening stab wounds and Regina Police Service (RPS) are requesting the public’s assistance in solving this investigation.

Read more: Regina police charge 5 individuals after shots alleged fired at young people

The incident occurred in the early hours of 3:00 a.m. on May 17, 2022, and police responded to a report of an injured person on the 1600 block of Albert Street.

“Police arrived and located a 22 year-old male on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with stab wounds,” according to the release.

“EMS arrived and the male was transported to hospital for treatment for life-threatening wounds.”

Read more: Regina police seek youths involved in bear-spray incident at school playground

RPS stated that despite finding the man on the 1600 block of Alberts Street, it is not believed the offence occurred at this location.

Police are asking anyone who has any information that could assist police in this investigation to contact RPS at 306-777-6364 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina' Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina
Police investigating alleged attempted murder in Regina – Sep 2, 2021
