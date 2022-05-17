Regina man left with life-threatening wounds after being stabbed: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man was transported to hospital after suffering from life-threatening stab wounds and Regina Police Service (RPS) are requesting the public’s assistance in solving this investigation.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 3:00 a.m. on May 17, 2022, and police responded to a report of an injured person on the 1600 block of Albert Street.

“Police arrived and located a 22 year-old male on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with stab wounds,” according to the release.

“EMS arrived and the male was transported to hospital for treatment for life-threatening wounds.”

RPS stated that despite finding the man on the 1600 block of Alberts Street, it is not believed the offence occurred at this location.

Police are asking anyone who has any information that could assist police in this investigation to contact RPS at 306-777-6364 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

