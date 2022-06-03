Menu

Crime

Another high school on Montreal’s south shore closes over online threats

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 10:28 am
Châteauguay police say the school received the threats by email. View image in full screen
Châteauguay police say the school received the threats by email. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Classes are cancelled at a high school on Montreal’s south shore Friday after alleged threats were made against students and staff.

Châteauguay police said in a statement it is investigating comments made by email. The administration at école Louis-Philippe-Paré brought the threats to the police’s attention.

“As a preventive measure, a police presence at the secondary school is maintained,” the police department said.

École Louis-Philippe-Paré issued a brief message on its website, saying parents, students and staff were informed about the situation.

Read more: High school in Montreal area closes for 2nd day over possible armed threat

Investigators have not made any connection between this incident and another possible armed threat reported earlier this week at another school in the same area, which resulted in two arrests Thursday.

“The investigation continues,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 450-698-1331 ext. 5 or by calling the confidential info-line at 450-698-3229.

